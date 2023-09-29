Ahmed (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

After missing the 70-20 win over the Broncos in Week 3, Ahmed was a limited participant in all three of Miami's practices throughout Week 4. If he suits up Sunday, Ahmed will likely be relegated to a third-string role behind Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, both of whom scored four touchdowns in Ahmed's absence against Denver.