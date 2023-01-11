Ahmed took his only carry for seven yards during Sunday's 11-6 win over the Jets.

Ahmed handled his usual rotational role Week 18, but depending on the status of Raheem Mostert (finger) coming off a fractured thumb, he could be in for increased opportunities during the wild-card playoff matchup against the Bills. The Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) in Buffalo, so the team could lean more on the running game than usual.