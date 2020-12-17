Ahmed (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's walk-through practice.
Ahmed has missed three consecutive games with a shoulder injury, but he's demonstrated some good progress this week by practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday. He'll likely need to upgrade to full activity Friday to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots, but even another limited showing wouldn't close the door on him suiting up this weekend. If cleared to play, Ahmed would likely be contending with DeAndre Washington, Matt Breida and Patrick Laird for backfield reps, as Myles Gaskin (illness) isn't expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's contest.
