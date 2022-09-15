Ahmed (heel) was able to log a limited practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Ahmed was unable to practice Wednesday and was inactive for Week 1 against the Patriots. Even if Ahmed is healthy enough to suit up Sunday against the Ravens, it's possible he'd be a healthy inactive, as he's behind Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin on the team's running back positional depth chart.
