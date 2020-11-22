site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-salvon-ahmed-returns-to-sundays-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Returns to Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ahmed (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Broncos, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Initially deemed questionable to return to the contest after suffering a shoulder injury, Ahmed found his way back to the field and figures to continue to head the Dolphins' Week 11 ground attack.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read