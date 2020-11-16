Ahmed rushed 21 times for 85 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for five yards in the Dolphins' 29-21 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The undrafted rookie from Washington earned himself an audition as the lead back after gaining 38 yards on seven rushes in a Week 9 win over the Cardinals, and he did not disappoint with the opportunity. With backfield mates Matt Breida (hamstring), Jordan Howard (coach's decision) and Lynn Bowden (coach's decision) all sitting out, Ahmed was the clear-cut bell-cow option, with Patrick Laird and DeAndre Washington both a distant second with a pair of carries apiece. Ahmed also recorded his first NFL touchdown with a one-yard plunge to finish off the Dolphins' first drive of the afternoon, and his strong numbers leave him poised for another voluminous workload in a Week 11 battle against the Broncos.