Ahmed is slated to serve as the Dolphins' No. 2 running back for Sunday's game against the Chargers with Miami likely to make rookie De'Von Achane inactive for the contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Achane was a full participant in practice throughout the week but apparently still needs more time to heal up from the shoulder injury he sustained in an Aug. 19 preseason game against the Texans, so the Dolphins will delay the rookie third-round pick's NFL debut. Though Ahmed had already been listed ahead of Achane on the depth chart, the latter's absence for Week 1 clears up any lingering concern about which of the two might work as the primary backup to starting running back Raheem Mostert. Pelissero relays that Mostert and Ahmed will "carry the load" for the Dolphins on Sunday, while Miami may also keep undrafted rookie Chris Brooks active as a third option out of the backfield.