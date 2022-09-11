Ahmed (heel) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Patriots.
Ahmed popped up on the injury report Wednesday and was limited at practice throughout the week, so his unavailability isn't surprising. His next chance to suit up will come against the Ravens in Week 2. Regardless, as long as Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin are healthy, Ahmed doesn't have a clear path to playing time.
