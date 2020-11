Ahmed had seven carries for 38 yards during Sundays' 34-31 win over the Cardinals.

Ahmed had three less carries than Jordan Howard, but he managed to double the 25-year-old bruiser's rushing yardage. The undrafted rookie out of Washington could find himself worth fantasy consideration in deep formats if Matt Breida (hamstring) also misses Week 10 against the Chargers, though Howard seems like the clear favorite for short-yardage work around the red zone.