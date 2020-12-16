Ahmed (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Ahmed wore a red non-contact jersey at practice Wednesday, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, so it still looks like he has a few hurdles to surpass before gaining full clearance. Matt Breida (illness) has managed to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, so it could be difficult to determine how Miami's backfield reps will be divvied out during Sunday's game against the Patriots.
More News
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Missing another contest•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Not seen at practice Friday•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Misses another practice•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Not suiting up Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Doubtful to face Bengals•