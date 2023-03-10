The Dolphins signed Ahmed to a one-year, $1.8 million contract Friday, Mike Masala of DolphinsWire reports.
Ahmed is slated to remain in Miami for at least one more season, while fellow Dolphins' running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin are all in line to become unrestricted free agents come March 15. The 24-year-old has primarily operated as a part of a backfield committee throughout his first three years in the NFL, and he concluded this previous campaign with 21 touches for 120 combined rushing and receiving yards and one touchdown across 13 games.
