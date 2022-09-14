Ahmed (heel) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ahmed popped up on the injury report Wednesday and was limited at practice throughout the week before ultimately being inactive for the season opener. Given his practice designation, he doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction, so it's likely he'll be sidelined for a second straight game. Regardless, as long as Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin are healthy, Ahmed doesn't have a clear path to playing time, so his potential absence shouldn't be too concerning.