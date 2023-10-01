Ahmed (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Ahmed missed the Dolphins' 70-20 win over the Broncos in Week 3, but he'll be back in uniform Sunday. That said, Ahmed figures to work in a complementary role in his return, with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane - who both racked up big numbers versus Denver - on track to continue to lead the team's backfield in Week 4.
