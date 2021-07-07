Ahmed figures to compete with Malcolm Brown, Gerrid Doaks and Patrick Laird for backup roles behind likely starting running back Myles Gaskins, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Despite being an undrafted rookie, Ahmed started four of his six games last season, including a 122-yard rushing performance in a Week 15 win over the Patriots. He averaged 4.3 yards on 75 carries and 5.6 yards on 11 catches, while Gaskin had 4.1 YPC on 142 carries and 9.5 YPR on 41 receptions. The Dolphins declined to make any splashy backfield additions in the offseason, settling for Brown in free agency and Doaks in the seventh round of the draft. Ahmed thus has a shot to earn the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but it's also possible a poor summer could put him on the wrong side of preseason cuts.