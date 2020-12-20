Ahmed carried the ball 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 22-12 win over the Patriots. He also caught one of three targets for five yards.

Ahmed hugely rewarded fantasy managers who trusted him in their playoff matchups, as he returned to a workhorse role with Myles Gaskin (illness) still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite coming off a three-game absence due to a lingering shoulder injury, Ahmed managed an impressive 5.3 yards per carry, becoming the first Dolphins' running back to record a 100-yard rushing day in two years, as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes. If Gaskin remains sidelined against the Raiders on Dec. 26, Ahmed will once again stand to serve as the Dolphins' top back.