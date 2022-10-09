Ahmed (back) is inactive for Sunday's contest with the Jets.
Ahmed logged limited practices Thursday and Friday with the injury, but he's still not ready to compete. In his absence, Myles Gaskin will operate as the team's No. 3 running back. Ahmed will work to return in Week 6 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Questionable with back injury•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Active for Week 2•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Returns to practice•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Still sidelined with heel injury•
-
Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed: Sidelined for Week 1•