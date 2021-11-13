Ahmed had two carries for six yards during Thursday's 22-10 win over the Ravens. He also secured his lone target for nine yards.

Ahmed once again played a reserve role behind Myles Gaskin, who carried the ball 14 times for just 31 yards (2.2 YPC) while securing one of two targets for 14 yards. Miami's substandard run blocking significantly limits the upside of all backfield options, though Week 11's matchup against the Jets does present some opportunity. Of course, as Ahmed hasn't scored or logged double-digit carries a single time this season, he isn't in the mix for fantasy consideration.