Dolphins' Sam Eguavoen: Earning first-team reps

Eguavoen appears to have overtaken Raekwon McMillan as the starting middle linebacker throughout the early stages of training camp, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Eguavoen, who joined the Dolphins this offseason after a stint in the CFL, is earning first-team reps on defense while McMillan serves in a backup role at inside linebacker. The latter racked up 105 tackles (69 solo) in 16 games last season, but Eguavoen currently has the upper hand.