The Dolphins placed Eguavoen (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Eguavoen made his NFL debut with the Dolphins last season, when he made 42 tackles (22 solo), 3.5 sacks and one defended pass across 16 contests. The former CFL standout's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list indicates that he's either tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has.