Play

Eguavoen had 42 tackles (22 solo), 3.5 sacks and one defended pass across 16 games in 2019.

Eguavoen also recovered one fumble. After going undrafted in 2014 the 26-year-old joined the CFL, but he managed to make his NFL debut and carve out a consistent role with the Dolphins in 2019. Still, he won't possess much IDP value as long as he's limited to a depth role.

More News
Our Latest Stories