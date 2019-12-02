Play

Eguavoen recorded four solo tackles and one sack during Sunday's 37-31 win over the Eagles.

Eguavoen now has 2.5 sacks across 12 contests. The 26-year-old remains secure in his role as a starting linebacker for Miami, but his IDP value is capped due to a lack of weekly consistency as a pass rusher or run stopper.

