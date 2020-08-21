site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Sam Eguavoen: Short stay on COVID list
RotoWire Staff
Aug 20, 2020
Dolphins activated Eguavoen from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Eguavoen is already back on the roster after having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. In the wake of Vince Biegel (Achilles) having been placed on injured reserve, Eguavoen could be a candidate to receive increased practice reps.
