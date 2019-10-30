Eguavoen tallied four solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.

Eguavoen now has 1.5 sacks through seven games, and he ranks fourth on his team with 27 stops on the season. The Texas Tech product didn't suit up in the NFL for four years following college, but he's certainly making an impact with the Dolphins so far.

