The Dolphins signed Perine off the Bengals' practice squad Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perine hasn't lived up to his billing as a 2017 fourth-round pick, despite opportunity in front of him in stints with the Redskins and Bengals. Overall, he's averaged 3.5 YPC on 183 career rushes, hauled in 25 of 28 targets for 187 yards and scored two TDs in 27 career games. In his new home, Perine will provide depth to a Dolphins backfield that may be without Myles Gaskin (ankle) in Sunday's season finale in New England.

