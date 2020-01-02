Play

Perine carried the ball five times for 16 yards during Week 17's divisional win over the Patriots.

Perine made his debut with Miami during the regular-season finale. He also had a four-game stint in Cincinnati in 2019, during which he contributed on special teams. As an unrestricted free agent, the 2017 fourth-round pick's future with Miami is unclear.

