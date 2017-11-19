Perry (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Buccaneers.

The reserve running back was able to return to practice as a full participant Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week, and he apparently showed enough to warrant active status Sunday. He'll once again serve as the backup to starters Kenyan Drake and Damian Williams and see the majority of his work on special teams.

