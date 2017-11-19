Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Active in Week 11
Perry (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Buccaneers.
The reserve running back was able to return to practice as a full participant Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week, and he apparently showed enough to warrant active status Sunday. He'll once again serve as the backup to starters Kenyan Drake and Damian Williams and see the majority of his work on special teams.
More News
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Returns to practice•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Leaves Thursday's game with knee injury•
-
Senorise Perry: Signs future contract with Dolphins•
-
Senorise Perry: Waived by Bears Monday•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...