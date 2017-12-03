Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Active in Week 13
Perry (concussion) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Broncos.
Perry will thus be available to give starting tailback Kenyan Drake the occasional breather against the stingy Broncos' run defense. With Damien Williams (shoulder) sidelined, Perry should see snaps from scrimmage for the first time this season, although Drake is still expected to carry the bulk of the rushing workload.
