Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Being evaluated for concussion
Perry exited Sunday's game against New England to be evaluated for a concussion.
Perry's return is questionable now that he's being evaluated for a concussion. If he's unable to return look for Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams to handle the running back duties for the remainder of the game.
