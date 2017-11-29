Perry (concussion) won't take part in Wednesday's practice, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Given that Perry has seen all 183 of his snaps on special teams this season, his absence from practice wouldn't normally be noteworthy, but it looms larger this week with fellow running back Damien Williams dealing with a dislocated shoulder that is expected to keep him out for Sunday's game against the Broncos. It appears that Perry, who is third on the depth chart behind Williams and Kenyan Drake, is also trending toward an absence after being diagnosed with the concussion upon taking the brunt of a big hit on special teams in the Week 12 loss to the Patriots, according to James Walker of ESPN.com. That tentatively leaves Drake as the lone healthy running back on the roster, though backfield reinforcement is coming in the form of De'Veon Smith, who will be signed off the Dolphins' practice squad Wednesday, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.