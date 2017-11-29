Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Held out of practice Wednesday
Perry (concussion) won't take part in Wednesday's practice, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Given that Perry has seen all 183 of his snaps on special teams this season, his absence from practice wouldn't normally be noteworthy, but it looms larger this week with fellow running back Damien Williams dealing with a dislocated shoulder that is expected to keep him out for Sunday's game against the Broncos. It appears that Perry, who is third on the depth chart behind Williams and Kenyan Drake, is also trending toward an absence after being diagnosed with the concussion upon taking the brunt of a big hit on special teams in the Week 12 loss to the Patriots, according to James Walker of ESPN.com. That tentatively leaves Drake as the lone healthy running back on the roster, though backfield reinforcement is coming in the form of De'Veon Smith, who will be signed off the Dolphins' practice squad Wednesday, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.
More News
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Out with concussion•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Active in Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Returns to practice•
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...