Perry ran for 35 yards and a touchdown on four carries to go along with two receptions for 10 yards during the Dolphins' preseason opener against the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Perry was productive despite a small workload Thursday, amassing 45 total yards and a score on just six touches out of the backfield. The 26-year-old is looking to prove himself as more than just a special teamer in Miami, while his performance thus far has certainly improved his chances of making the 53-man roster as the No. 4 running back behind Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore and Kalen Ballage.