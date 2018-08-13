Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Impesses in preseason opener
Perry ran for 35 yards and a touchdown on four carries to go along with two receptions for 10 yards during the Dolphins' preseason opener against the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Perry was productive despite a small workload Thursday, amassing 45 total yards and a score on just six touches out of the backfield. The 26-year-old is looking to prove himself as more than just a special teamer in Miami, while his performance thus far has certainly improved his chances of making the 53-man roster as the No. 4 running back behind Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore and Kalen Ballage.
More News
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Largely special-teams player in 2017•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Active in Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Still in concussion protocol; listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Puts in full practice•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Out with concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.