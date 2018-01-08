Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Largely special-teams player in 2017
Perry gained 30 yards on eight carries and three yards on his one reception across 16 games in 2017. He also gained 202 yards on 10 kickoff returns.
Seeing his first NFL action since the 2014 season when he was with the Bears, Perry was exclusively relegated to special teams for the Dolphins in 2017 until fellow tailback Damien Williams dislocated his shoulder in Week 14. He still wasn't much of a factor in the offense thereafter, though, as No. 1 runner Kenyan Drake proved capable of handling an every-down role. However, with Williams set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, Perry figures to enter the offseason second on the depth chart behind Drake.
