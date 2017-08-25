Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Leaves Thursday's game with knee injury
Perry left Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles with a knee injury and did not return, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Perry currently sits on the roster bubble as a depth option at running back and potential special teams player. If the knee injury is deemed even a somewhat serious one, his chance at making Miami's final roster could be in jeopardy.
