Perry didn't record an offensive snap in 2018.

Perry played 303 snaps on special teams, racking up 164 kick return yards in limited usage. Even after Frank Gore (foot) was placed on injured reserve, Perry remained firmly behind Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and Brandon Bolden on the offensive depth chart. Set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will suit up with the Dolphins in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories