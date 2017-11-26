Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Out with concussion
Perry has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game after being diagnosed with a concussion, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Perry will now enter the NFL's concussion protocol and should be considered questionable for next week's game against Denver. Look for Kenyan Drake to handle all the backup duties behind Damien Williams in Perry's absence.
