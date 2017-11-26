Perry has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game after being diagnosed with a concussion, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Perry will now enter the NFL's concussion protocol and should be considered questionable for next week's game against Denver. Look for Kenyan Drake to handle all the backup duties behind Damien Williams in Perry's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop