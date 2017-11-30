Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Puts in full practice
Perry (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Perry's move from a limited practice Wednesday to a full session Thursday implies that he's made some progress since entering the concussion protocol after getting drilled in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He'll still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before being formally removed from the concussion protocol, but there appears to be optimism that Perry will be available for the Week 13 clash with the Broncos. With Damien Williams (shoulder) expected to miss the contest, Perry, who has played exclusively on special teams in 2017, could see his first offensive snaps of the season whenever presumptive workhorse Kenyan Drake requires a breather.
