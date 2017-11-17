Perry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Perry failed to practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was on the field for all drills Friday. It's unclear if that will be enough to guarantee his availability for Week 11, but Perry will mostly be relegated to special-teams duties if he ends up playing.

