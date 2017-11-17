Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Questionable for Week 11
Perry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Perry failed to practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was on the field for all drills Friday. It's unclear if that will be enough to guarantee his availability for Week 11, but Perry will mostly be relegated to special-teams duties if he ends up playing.
More News
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Returns to practice•
-
Dolphins' Senorise Perry: Leaves Thursday's game with knee injury•
-
Senorise Perry: Signs future contract with Dolphins•
-
Senorise Perry: Waived by Bears Monday•
-
Bears place running back Senorise Perry on IR•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.