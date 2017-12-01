Though Perry (concussion) was a full practice participant both Thursday and Friday, he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Perry is listed as such because he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Beasley. If Perry ends up being unavailable, De'Veon Smith could end up backing up Kenyan Drake on Sunday, given that the lone other running back on the roster, Damien Williams (shoulder), has already been ruled out for the contest.