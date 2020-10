Lawson (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It was reported earlier Sunday that Lawson would be expected to play after managing a trio of limited practice sessions throughout the week, so this news is a positive sign for the team. With Kyle Van Noy (groin) missing Sunday's game, expect Lawson to draw a start, with Sam Eguavoen and Andrew Van Ginkel managing snaps at the other strongside linebacker position.