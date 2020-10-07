Lawson (shoulder/illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Coach Brian Flores said Monday that he's not worried about the shoulder injury Lawson suffered against the Seahawks last week, but it's still troublesome to see the defensive end kick off the week with a missed practice. Look for Lawson's practice participation to climb as the week unfolds before you can feel comfortable about his availability for Sunday's game in San Francisco.
More News
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Expected to be fine•
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Hit with injury against Seahawks•
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Cleared for Thursday's tilt•
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Battling hip injury•
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Lifted from COVID-19 list•
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Placed on COVID-19 list•