Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Lawson is expected to be fine after suffering a shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Dolphins, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Lawson's practice capacity Wednesday will be revealing, but it appears he'll play Week 5 against the 49ers. The 2016 first-round pick has recorded seven quarterback pressures and a sack through four games with the Dolphins. If he suffers a setback and is forced to miss time, expect Andrew Van Ginkel and Sam Eguavoen to rotate in at weak-side linebacker.