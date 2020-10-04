Lawson (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Seattle, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The 2016 first-round draft choice was able to register his first sack of the season Sunday, taking down Russell Wilson at the 2:49 mark of the third quarter to bring up a third-down and 24 for Seattle. Unfortunately, on that very same play, Lawson was slow to get up, convincing Miami's training staff to take a closer look at him. The 26-year-old remains sidelined but has a chance to make it back during Week 4 if he proves healthy enough to go.