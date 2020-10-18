Lawson (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Conversely, the Dolphins' other starting outside linebacker, Kyle Van Noy (groin) is considered much less likely to play than Lawson, despite also being listed as questionable. Through four outings this season, Lawson has compiled 10 tackles and one sack.

