Lawson (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Conversely, the Dolphins' other starting outside linebacker, Kyle Van Noy (groin) is considered much less likely to play than Lawson, despite also being listed as questionable. Through four outings this season, Lawson has compiled 10 tackles and one sack.
More News
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Officially questionable•
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Limited in Wednesday's session•
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Won't play Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Expected to be fine•
-
Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Hit with injury against Seahawks•