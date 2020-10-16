Lawson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Lawson couldn't suit up Week 5 versus San Francisco, but he's now manage to put together a trio of limited practice sessions. It looks as though Lawson is trending in the right direction, but if he were forced to miss any more time Andrew Van Ginkel remains on hand and ready to draw another start.
