Dolphins' Shaq Lawson: Racks up two sacks
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lawson finished Sunday's game against the Bengals with four tackles (three solo), two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass defensed.
Lawson did a little of everything in the victory, getting to the quarterback while also knocking down a pass. Sunday marked his third and fourth sacks of the 2020 campaign over 11 games.
