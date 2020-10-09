Lawson (shoulder/illness) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old practiced as a limited participant Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday's session, but he apparently didn't show enough to have a chance of suiting up this weekend. Andrew Van Ginkel likely will have an increased role Sunday in Lawson's absence.
