The Dolphins are re-signing Redwine to a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN Schefter reports.
Redwine appeared in four games with the Dolphins last season, in addition to two games with the Jets. Now, he will compete to earn a role as a depth safety and contributor on special teams with Miami.
