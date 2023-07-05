Thompson and Mike White are expected to have an open competition for the backup quarterback role in Miami this season, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sentinel reports.

Thompson appeared in eight games in 2022, including three starts (one playoff start), producing 754 passing yards and two touchdowns while throwing five interceptions. The Dolphins brought in former Jet quarterback Mike White this offseason, signing him to a two-year, $8 million contract in March and Thompson will look to beat him out for the primary backup role behind Tua Tagovailoa.