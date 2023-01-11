Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday the Dolphins are preparing as if Thompson (undisclosed) will start Sunday's wild-card playoff matchup against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Thompson was nicked up with an undisclosed injury following Week 18's win over the Jets, but with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out and Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) still not back to full health, Miami is currently preparing as if the third-stringer will start versus Buffalo. The rookie's only official start this season came versus New York, but he also played 98 percent of offensive snaps Week 5. Across those two games, Thompson completed 39 of 64 attempts for 318 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, numbers which aren't cause for inspiration against a standout Bills team. Bridgewater was active Week 18 as a backup, but it remains to be seen if the veteran will be healthy enough to officially start vs. Buffalo.