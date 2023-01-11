Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Thompson (undisclosed) is preparing to start Sunday's wild-card playoff matchup against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Thompson was nicked up with an undisclosed injury following this past Sunday's win over the Jets, but with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out and Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) still not back to full health, Miami is currently preparing as if the third-string quarterback will start versus Buffalo. The rookie's only official start this season came versus New York, but he also played 98 percent of the offensive snaps Week 5. Across those two games, Thompson completed 39 of 64 attempts for 318 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, numbers which aren't cause for inspiration. Bridgewater was active Week 18 as a backup, but the veteran doesn't look like he'll be able to take enough reps in practice this week to put himself in position to start against the Bills.