Miami elevated Thompson to the active roster Saturday.
Thompson was waived by the Dolphins earlier in the month and subsequently landed on the practice squad. With Tua Tagovailoa (hip) listed as doubtful, Thompson looks on track to back up Tyler Huntley under center. Thompson last saw the field for two offensive plays in Week 12.
